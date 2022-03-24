Mick McCarthy and Keith Barry among Late Late Show guests for Daffodil Day special

Muireann Duffy

This Friday’s Late Late Show will aim to raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day (March 25th) appeal.

Among the guests confirmed to join Ryan Tubridy is former Republic of Ireland manager and captain Mick McCarthy, as well as impressionist and comedian Conor Moore, and magician and mentalist Keith Barry.

Ireland and Leinster rugby player Andrew Porter, who lost his mother Wendy to cancer when he was 12-years-old, will also join Ryan in the studio, having his head shaved live on-air to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who has worked with stars including J.LO and the Kardashians, will chat about his rise in the industry, while Amy Dunne will discuss her fight for her right to travel to the UK to terminate her pregnancy.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday at 9.35pm.