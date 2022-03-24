Questions raised over delays in rebuilding Chesty Murray’s shop

By Suzanne Pender

IS THE rebuilding of 25 Dublin Street being “left on the long finger till eventually it’s forgotten about?” asked on irate councillor.

At this month’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr John Cassin questioned delays in the rebuilding of 25 Dublin Street, Carlow, which was controversially knocked almost six years ago.

Slaneygio Limited demolished the building in 2016, but the High Court later ruled that the demolition was unlawful. The company was subsequently instructed to rebuild it and planning permission was granted for its reconstruction in 2019. However, to date no construction has taken place.

“They were ordered to rebuild Chesty Murray’s shop, but they haven’t, and it’s not being enforced,” said cllr Cassin.

“I mean, what’s the point of applying to the courts if that’s the case … is it just a case of leaving it on the long finger and eventually it will be forgotten about?” he remarked.

Director of services Michael Rainey insisted the council was “extremely active on that from a legal basis”.