Sunny spell set to last into weekend

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The sunny spell of weather being enjoyed is set to continue into the weekend.

Irish people have been enjoying high temperatures in recent days, climbing to 18.5 degrees in Phoenix Park in Dublin on Wednesday – the highest temperature recorded all year.

A temperature of 18.1 degrees was also recorded in Athenry in Co Galway.

The national forecaster is predicting high temperatures on Friday again, while Saturday is set to be a “dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze”.

Paddle boarders enjoy the good weather at Sandycove in Dublin on Thursday (Damien Storan/PA)

Sunday will also see temperatures climb to 17 degrees.

Met Éireann says that the good weather will be here to stay until Monday at least, giving people the chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.

On Thursday in south Dublin, people took turns jumping off the rocks at the Forty foot in South Dublin, while parks have been full of people making the most of the spring sunshine.