By Suzanne Pender

DARKNESS Into Light Carlow will take place on Saturday 7 May with all encouraged to save the date and make this the biggest and brightest Darkness Into Light ever!

The local committee is urgently appealing for new members and volunteers to help in the preparations and ensure another wonderful event in aid of the incredible charity Pieta House. If you are interested, please contact the organisers via their Facebook page Darkness Into Light Carlow – they loved to hear from you.