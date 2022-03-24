What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday’s front pages feature the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukaraine, and Conor McGregor being arrested by Gardaí.

The Irish Times reports that up to 10 per cent of Russian forces have been lost as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

The Irish Examiner leads with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accepting an invitation to address the Dáil and the Seanad on Wednesday, April 6th.

More than 1,400 patients over the age of 75 waited longer than 24 hours for a hospital bed last month, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Mirror, The Irish Sun and the Irish Daily Star report that Conor McGregor was arrested and charged by Gardaí for alleged dangerous driving.

A wealth of reaction to British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak’s spring statement adorns the UK’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and i all lead with the UK’s office for budget responsibility claiming living standards will fall further this year than any time since records began. The story is also carried by The Times.

The Guardian reports the chancellor is facing condemnation over criticism his mini-budget fails to “help the most vulnerable”.

Metro lead with Mr Sunak’s pledge to cut tax and fuel duty, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry calls for the Cchancellor to do more to help the nation’s “forgotten millions”.

The chancellor has banked most of a public finances windfall in the hopes of saving it for a pre-election tax cut, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star are blunt in their response to the statement, with the former running the headline: “Thanks For Nothing.”

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with Russia’s bid to host the 2028 Euros.

