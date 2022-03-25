Benefit night and fundraising appeal for 18-year-old Dylan Stynes

Eighteen-year-old Dylan is being treated for brain cancer

By Elizabeth Lee

A MAJOR fundraising event will take place in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow on Saturday night in aid of 18-year-old Dylan Stynes, a leaving cert student who attends Tyndall College, Carlow.

Dylan was diagnosed with having a medulloblastoma malignant brain tumour in January and underwent life-saving surgery in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

The next step is his journey to recovery is 12 weeks of radiotherapy in Germany so his aunt, Jenny Leigh has set up GoFundMe page called Help Dylan which has already raised some €11,000 to assist his family with expenses. Jenny has also organised the fundraiser on Saturday night when the band Live Wire will perform and plenty of raffle and spot prizes are promised.

Dylan is from Castlecomer and is the eldest son of Rosemarie Leigh from Castlecomer and Clifford Stynes from Baltinglass. Dylan’s family and their many friends have been rallying around him since his operation in January after which he suffered some complications which led him to have a shunt installed.

It’s been extremely tough for Dylan and the family, especially when they had to cope with restrictions on hospital visits and when Dylan himself got Covid.

He’s now facing into the next stage of his treatment and is about to start treatment in Germany. That will be followed up with rounds of chemotherapy back home in Ireland.

While most of the medical costs in Germany have been covered by the Gavin Glynn Foundation, Jenny set up the fundraising drive to cover travel and other expenses that the family will face. Dylan’s dad, Clifford, will travel to Germany to be with him and his mam, Rosemarie, will stay in Castlecomer with Dylan’s adoring younger brothers, Shayne, (13), Cian, (9) and seven-year-old Oisín.

Dylan, right, with Cian, (9) Shayne, (13), and seven-year-old Oisín

Jenny said that plenty of good music, delicious food, fantastic prizes and great craic are promised on Saturday night.

The event in the Talbot Hotel starts at 8pm and tickets, costing €10, are available on the door.

To donate to Dylan’s fund, go to https://gofund.me/067d99ee