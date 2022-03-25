Carlow featured prominently in New York parade on St Patrick’s Day

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan makes a presentation of County Carlow − a who’s who to Carlow’s grand marshal for the parade Jim Scully, with Madeleine Conlon from the Carlow New York Association and Barbara Scully president of the Carlow New York Association

Mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan, president of the Co Carlow Association in New York Barbara Scully, and chairman of Tullow Municipal District Brian O’Donoghue lined up in front of Carlow’s Kevin Barry banner at the start of the New York St Patrick’s Day parade

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW once again proved a big hit in the Big Apple as the city turned green for St Patrick’s Day.

A delegation from Carlow County Council attended a number of events throughout the festivities at the invitation of the Carlow Association of New York, including cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan, mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane and Tullow Municipal District chairman cllr Brian O’Donoghue.

This year, Carlow was privileged to take a leading role in the parade to mark the 100th anniversary of Kevin Barry’s execution. It had been due to happen last year, but as there was no parade due to the pandemic, the honour of Carlow taking a lead position at the top of parade was held over to 2022 by the Irish Association in New York.

The County Carlow Association in New York march behind the Kevin Barry banner every year, welcoming Carlow natives and descendants with strong connections and ties to the county to march behind. The Kevin Barry banner was carried proudly this year by Danny and Timmy Hayden, who travelled from Pennsylvania to continue the family tradition of partaking in the New York St Patrick’s Day parade.

Grand Marshall for Carlow in the New York St Patrick’s Day parade was Jim Scully. Jim works in construction in New York and is a native of Borris, where many of his relatives still live in the area.

Jim’s wife Barbara is the current president of the Carlow New York Association.

The delegation also attended a dinner with the Carlow association prior to St Patrick’s Day. During the evening, cllr Phelan presented Jim with a copy of the book ***County Carlow − a who’s who***, written by Martin Nevin, Jimmy O’Toole and Charlie Keegan, to mark his role as the 2022 parade’s Grand Marshall for Carlow.

The Carlow delegation also participated in the Rockland County parade in Pearl River on the Sunday.

As part of the festivities, cllr Phelan also met Mayor of New York Eric Adams and represented Co Carlow as cathaoirleach at the mayor’s residence, Gracie Mansion.

“I think it is very important that we look after our diaspora across the globe and for our diaspora in New York that the council is paying attention to them and that I as cathaoirleach am paying attention,” said cllr Phelan.

“It’s also important to showcase Carlow throughout that week; that’s something I did and promoted Carlow at every opportunity,” he added. “Carlow was up towards the front of the parade, so there was significant spotlight on the county for the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York, which as we know is the biggest St Patrick’s Day parade in the world,” said cllr Phelan.

Co Carlow also featured on a number of American news channels during their parade coverage.