Carlow ‘walkshop’ event allowed old friends to re-engage

A RECENT event combined a lovely walk in the beautiful Altamont Gardens and an opportunity to reconnect for a group of men.

Carlow Sports Partnership held the first of two pilot ‘walkshop’ events offered men’s shed members.

It gave the men an opportunity to reconnect and re-engage while supporting their health and wellbeing and a chance to explore Altamont Gardens. OPW tour guide Peter Walsh made the morning stroll a most enjoyable experience with his array of knowledge.

Peter also made those in attendance aware that the walk coincided with National Tree Week and he pointed out many of the stunning trees from around the world that live in harmony at the beautiful Altamont Gardens. Some tree hugging was also enjoyed, especially at the Giant Redwood!

The second ‘walkshop’ event will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 30 March, at Duckett’s Grove and all Co Carlow ‘men shedders’ are welcome to reconnect.

Email Majella at [email protected] or just turn up at Duckett’s Grove at 10.30am.

This initiative is funded by Healthy Carlow in conjunction with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, Mental Health Ireland and Get Ireland Walking and facilitated by Carlow Sports Partnership.