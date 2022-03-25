Daffodil Day returns after two years of Covid disruptions

Friday, March 25, 2022

Muireann Duffy

The Irish Cancer Society is urging members of the public to get out and support people affected by cancer as Daffodil Day returns after two years of Covid disruptions.

The annual appeal is the charity’s largest fundraiser of the year, making it vital for the provision of services for patients, survivors and their families.

Daffodil Day was forced online in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, however, volunteers around the country will be back in force today, selling daffodils, hosting events, and raising awareness of the Irish Cancer Society’s vital work.

Donations to Daffodil Day can also be made online via the Irish Cancer Society’s website, or by making a purchase from their online Daffodil Day shop.

The Late Late Show will also air a Daffodil Day special on Friday night, with Ireland and Leinster rugby player Andrew Porter and former Republic of Ireland captain and manager Mick McCarthy among the evening’s guests.

