Death notices and funeral arrangements

Leo Martin

32 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Donegal Town, Donegal

Predeceased by his brothers, Fr. Michael, Paddy and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Carmel, sons Leo and Eamonn, son-in-law Leo, daughters-in-law Mary and Caroline, grandchildren Lara, Danny, Mia, Louise and Sophie, sisters Mary, Kathleen and brother Christy, brothers-in-law James and Michael Hosey, sisters-in-law Mai Dormer, Carmel Comerford and Breda Buggy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY LEO REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Friday (25th March) concluding with rosary at 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Clogh on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : cloghparish.ie