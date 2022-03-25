Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael (Mickey) MURRAY

91 St. Mary’s Park, Carlow Town

On March 24 2022 (unexpectedly) at home. Much loved uncle and father figure to his nephew Paul (Deere) and Paul’s wife Cheryl. Sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, sisters Bridie (UK), Kathleen and Peggy (UK), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing on Sunday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

House private, please. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam