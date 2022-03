Gardaí have launched an investigation after the discovery of a body in Co Cork.

Shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday night, Gardaí were alerted to the body of a man, aged in his early 60s, at a house in Buttevant, Co Cork.

The body was removed from the scene and brought to Cork University Hospital Morgue where a postmortem is due to take place.

Gardaí have said that the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

