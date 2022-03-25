Hospital issues warning over long waiting times at A&E

By Suzanne Pender

ST Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny has issued a statement warning of “very long wait times” in its AMAU/ emergency department.

Like all A&Es across the country, St Luke’s Hospital’s emergency department is extremely busy, with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom are presenting with Covid-19 and complex needs requiring admission.

‘St Luke’s Hospital regrets that patients may experience very long wait times in its AMAU/ emergency department. However, as always, staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care,’ a statement from the hospital indicated.

The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the AMAU/emergency department and points out that a range of care pathways is available to patients who do not need emergency care, including pharmacists, GP and GP out-of-hours services.

‘Within the AMAU and emergency departments, patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need,, the hospital statement indicated.

‘We therefore urge all patients, where appropriate, to consult with their GP prior to attending an emergency department. In an emergency situation, emergency departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

‘Hospital management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period,’ the statement concluded.