Leo Varadkar tests positive for Covid-19

James Cox

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is self-isolating after a positive antigen test.

His spokesperson says he has some mild intermittent symptoms but is otherwise well and intends to carry out any functions that he can virtually.

He had tested negative yesterday while in Brussels.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week while Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was isolating due to flu-like symptoms, although his Covid tests were negative.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended talks in Brussels yesterday after recovering from Covid-19.

A positive test resulted in a prolonged stay in Washington for Mr Martin, who was forced to hold the St Patrick’s Day meeting with US president Joe Biden for the second year in a row.