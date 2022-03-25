More than 9,000 people in homeless accommodation in February

Homelessness is continuing to increase with more than 9,000 people living in emergency accommodation.

According to the latest figures released by the Department of Housing for February, there was a 3.7 per cent monthly increase in the number of people needing emergency homeless accommodation.

In the last week of February, there were 9,492 men, women and children in homeless accommodation, of which 1,180 were families.

There was a 5.5 per cent increase in the number of families becoming homeless, while there was a 4 per cent increase in the number of children.

Meanwhile, there were 4,907 were single adults in homeless accommodation.

Organisations in the homeless sector have called on the Government to address the issue with more urgency.

Wayne Stanley, head of policy and communication at the Simon Communities of Ireland, commented: “The ongoing increase in homelessness is deeply concerning. We know that the homelessness crisis has been driven by structural issues of affordability and supply in our housing system.

“This has been exacerbated as growing price inflation heaps further pressure on stretched households.

“Addressing these structural issues will take time, but there are important actions to be taken that can help to alleviate the pressure and give additional protection to those at risk of homelessness.”

According to the latest figures by the @DeptHousingIRL there were 9492 men, women and children in homeless emergency accommodation in Ireland during the last week of February 2022. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/a4C4ng6C1O — Simon Communities (@SimonCommunity) March 25, 2022

Mr Stanley added that the rates for the Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) should be increased to help support people out of homelessness.

“The Minister will be receiving a report from the Housing Agency on HAP rates in the coming days and his response to this needs to be swift in support of the most vulnerable in our society.”