Playground to be moved in Tullow Town Park

By Elizabeth Lee

THE playground in Tullow Town Park will be moved from its current site beside the river when the park gets a complete overhaul.

Funding for the complete renovation of the park, including ground work, has already been secured, with plans and contracts now being finalised. Members of the local municipal district took the opportunity at their March meeting to discuss the project, with cllr John Pender expressing concern about the park being in a flood zone. He “wondered at the wisdom of spending that amount of money on the town park when it’s a flood plain”.

Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan replied that the council was “acutely aware of the flooding in the park”, but it had plans to move the playground away from being beside the river. He continued that the council had plans to buy a parcel of land near Tesco so that it can move the play area to higher ground. He also pointed out that the location of the park was particularly suitable because, not only was it in the town centre but its location beside the Slaney made it particularly scenic.

Mr O’Donovan said the installation of a relief scheme would cost millions of euros and the solution was for the council to work around the problem through drainage and design.

The meeting heard that Carlow Town Park was designed to flood in certain areas, while others were protected from flooding, and that system works well there.

Cllr Pender concluded that the council needed to ensure that “the playground equipment didn’t end up floating down the Slaney to Enniscorthy”.

Cllr William Paton expressed concern about the presence of invasive plant species on an island in Tullow park, saying that it needs expertise to remove them. He also called for CCTV to be extended and for foliage and trees to be cut back for better visibility.

Mr O’Donovan agreed that the removal of overgrown vegetation was important for sightlines and visibility.