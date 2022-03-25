Primary care centre for Tullow gets one step closer

The primary care centre in Baltinglas was officially opened earlier this year

By Elizabeth Lee

A PRIMARY care centre for Tullow is getting closer to reality after it was first proposed in 2014.

The issue of a new, multi-functional health centre for the Tullow area was put back on the municipal district’s agenda in recent months and at last week’s monthly meeting, town manager Michael Brennan told councillors that he’d received correspondence from Anne Marie Lanigan, head of services in the HSE estates division.

Mr Brennan said the health centre will be home to a broad range of services, including GP surgeries, public health nurse, dental services, physiotherapy services, speech and language services and chronic disease clinics, among others.

He told councillors that a developer for the project has been identified and the idea was for the HSE to draw up a 25-year contract with the developer to build it.

Mr Brennan said that a site within the town’s boundaries has been identified and it’s hoped that work will start at the end of the year.

While cllr William Paton stated that “the closer to the town the better”, while cllr John McDonald added that he’d brought up the subject with Ms Lanigan at the last Health Forum meeting and that the HSE intended on announcing the site’s location next month.

Cllr John Murphy was sceptical about the project’s start date, though. “It’ll be a double miracle if they have both the site and the plans ready in time,” he said, while cllr John Pender observed that the project “had a long way to go yet”.