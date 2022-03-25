Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Young children enjoying the amusements during the St Patrick’s Day family festival ***Spraoi Faoin Aer*** in Carlow
Lucas Hand-Farrell
Barbara Piatowska helps her son Max tuck into his candy floss
The Holdens and the Darcy-Currans enjoying the day
Sisters Sofia and Phoebe O’Sullivan having fun
Members of the Reelig Music Generation Carlow traditional Irish music group on stage
There was a huge turnout for the St Patrick’s Day family festival in Carlow
Ellie Halpin
Twins Alexander and Isabel Daly
Tasha Sheehan covers up from the sudden shower
Dominika and Patrycja Wlodarczyk with Maja Haranczyk
The Liberty Tree fountain turned green for the day that was in it
Magician Jack Wyse performs one of his tricks to a captive audience
The Pagoda family
Community gardaí Sgt Conor Egan and Frank Bergin
Dominika Wlodarczyk has her face painted
Face painting was a popular attraction during the St Patrick’s Day family festival