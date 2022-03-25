St Patrick’s Day family festival in Carlow

Friday, March 25, 2022

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Young children enjoying the amusements during the St Patrick’s Day family festival ***Spraoi Faoin Aer*** in Carlow

Lucas Hand-Farrell

Barbara Piatowska helps her son Max tuck into his candy floss

The Holdens and the Darcy-Currans enjoying the day

Sisters Sofia and Phoebe O’Sullivan having fun

Members of the Reelig Music Generation Carlow traditional Irish music group on stage

There was a huge turnout for the St Patrick’s Day family festival in Carlow

Ellie Halpin

Twins Alexander and Isabel Daly

Tasha Sheehan covers up from the sudden shower

Dominika and Patrycja Wlodarczyk with Maja Haranczyk

The Liberty Tree fountain turned green for the day that was in it

Magician Jack Wyse performs one of his tricks to a captive audience

The Pagoda family

Community gardaí Sgt Conor Egan and Frank Bergin

Dominika Wlodarczyk has her face painted

Face painting was a popular attraction during the St Patrick’s Day family festival

