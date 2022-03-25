Town of Books Festival returns to Graiguenamanagh

Over 25 independent booksellers will descend on Graiguenamanagh for Ireland’s longest running Town of Books Festival this summer.

Taking place between 19-21 August, authors will join over 25 independent booksellers at this year’s Graiguenamanagh Town of Books Festival in the medieval, riverside town for three exciting days of literature, storytelling, workshops and so much more.

The internationally-renowned festival has been running for almost 20 year and is a must for anyone who wants to pick up some interesting finds, rare editions, collectables and of course plenty of bargains from new, second hand, antiquarian, children’s and specialist book sellers. This year’s programme has been extended to include a food and craft element at the Abbey Hall, Children’s activities at the local library and exciting events at other venues.

Every available space in the picture perfect town will be turned into bookshops for the event which has drawn big names and renowned collectors to the border town throughout the years.

For more information, check out www.graiguenamanaghtownofbooks.ie.