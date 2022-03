By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow received a report of theft from two vehicles in the Cloydagh area of Carlow between 5pm on Wednesday 23 March and 7.30am on the following day. Three Babolet tennis rackets were taken from one of the vehicles and a purse containing a small amount of cash was stolen from the other vehicle. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 087 7454947.