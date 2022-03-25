What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received nine planning applications between 18-25 March.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Ballinkillen

The Board of Management for Ballinkillen National School wish to construct an extension to the rear of the existing school comprising 1st floor classroom with toilets and two-storey stairwell at the school.

Carlow

Padraig Bulfin & Chloe White wish to alter existing dwelling, erection of ground floor and first floor extension at Sandfield, Oak Park Road.

MSD International GmbH wish to develop a new Sterile Manufacturing Facility at the site of the existing biologics formulation and filling facility at Dublin Road, Pollerton Little and Oakpark, Co. Carlow. The development comprises a total gross floor area of c.7,787sqm, including a new two-storey production building incorporating production suites, utilities, warehouse, workshops, laboratories, offices and plant rooms; associated works and 85 new car parking spaces on the Dublin Road, Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Graiguecullen

Christine Dowling wishes to construct a new single storey flat roof extension at Pearse Road, Graiguecullen.

Leighlinbridge

Thomas McDonald & Siobhan Dermody wish to construct a bungalow dwelling and garage at Rathornan, Leighlinbridge.

Milford

Richard Fennell wishes to build a dormer type extension to the rear of the dwelling at Cloghristick, Milford.

Nurney

Joe Cummins seeks permission for as-built modifications to front elevation and extended kitchen area to dwelling at Ballytarsna, Nurney.

Rathcrogue

Gerard McGuill wishes to construct a single storey extension to the side elevation of the existing dwelling at Rathcrogue.

Russellstown

Kenneth McDonald wishes to construct a single storey dwelling and garage at Russellstown.