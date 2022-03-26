Eithne was a tireless community activist who lived life to the full

By Charlie Keegan

THE death of Eithne Condon, Cnoc Mhuire, Rathvilly, Co Carlow was learned of with a deep sense of sadness and regret for a woman who was a community activist throughout a life lived to the fullest. Eithne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 23 February at Carlow District Hospital following an illness borne with great courage and optimism.

Born in Dublin on 23 December 1936, the former Eithne Bray had spent the greater part of her life in Rathvilly, where her work for the local community will never be forgotten.

A heartfelt tribute to his mother was paid by Eithne’s son Liam during her funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Saturday afternoon, 26 February. Liam told the congregation that his mother was born on Dublin’s northside and went to Iona Road primary school and Maryfield College.

“Before she married our father (the late Pat Condon), she worked at Bord na Móna and later was one of the first employees at Aer Lingus. After their marriage, they moved to Carlow, and soon after to Rathvilly, and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Liam’s tribute continued: “She had many accomplishments in her life. In no particular order they included being a member of the County Carlow Enterprise Board, chair of the board of management of Rathvilly National School, president of Carlow ICA Federation and a contender for national president, life member of the Tullow Show Committee.

“She was the founder of Foróige in Rathvilly and of Rathvilly Community Games. In those roles, she piled many kids into her car and on buses, took them off again when they got sick and rescued them from drifting off into the sea without any oars in their boat.

“She was a long-time member of Rathvilly Tennis Club, where she won games by being devious rather than athletic. The drama society played to packed and empty houses over the years of her involvement. And, of course, the Young at Heart got the benefit of many of her enthusiastic fundraising efforts, along with her husband Pat.”

Liam’s tribute continued: “You all know she was a zealous church organist in Rathvilly, Baltinglass and Carlow cathedral for 40 years, member of the Choir for the Eucharistic Congress, Eucharistic minister and sacristan in this church for several years.

“When the doctor sent her to Naas Hospital for tests in 2019, she told her she couldn’t go right away because she had to play the organ in Baltinglass.”

Liam nominated two achievements of which Eithne was most proud. The first was being awarded the designation of Carlow Person of the Year in 2002 and the awarding to her of a Benemerenti Papal Medal in 2015. The Benemerenti medal is awarded to lay people for outstanding service to the Church.

But, Liam said, none of that gets to the heart of who she was. “You all have your own stories about her. As her friend Pauline said about her in the poem she wrote for Mam’s 80th birthday, she extracted money from people for various charities for 40 years. So now, those of you here today don’t have to cross the road to avoid her anymore!

“She was tireless in her efforts to create opportunities for young people in the area, whether it was through sports, debating, hostelling trips or keeping them out of the clutches of the law!”

Eithne, he said, was constantly upbeat and always a problem solver. She loved music, crosswords, her garden, card playing, collecting eggcups, her community and her family. “As our cousin Ruth wrote to us this morning: ‘Eithne was someone who was the epitome of who we all strive to be – kind, community member, impact maker and true heart of God in her soul’.”

Liam’s eulogy’s continued: “Her strong faith sustained her through her darkest times, and although we, her family, will miss her ability to love us more fiercely than anyone we know, we are also comforted by the knowledge that she is now surely dealing a hand of poker with her husband beside her and the Holy Spirit under pressure.

“Thank you all so much for being her friend.”

Liam extended thanks to Mgr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly, “who walked with her on her final spiritual journey”. He thanked Dr Cannon and Dr Gallagher and the nurses on their team, as well as the nurses and doctors at Tallaght and Naas hospitals, “who did everything they could for her, as did the nurses on the palliative care teams in Kilkenny and Carlow”.

There was appreciation to all her carers from the HSE, Mary Nolan and the team, and Josephine and others from Home Instead. They were all wonderful to her. Carol and Letitia supplied her with nutritious food for the longest time, and Teresa supplied her with less nutritious options like fast-food from takeaways!

“Dan O’Connor was a faithful friend, who helped her have a fire that she loved, and Noel Curry was on call to fix all the little things that went wrong. Arthur kept her garden looking beautiful and she loved to walk slowly around it most days. But most of all, we need to say a special thanks to James Kehoe. If we had the power to give someone their place in heaven, which we don’t, James would get one. He gave up his time every day for well over two years to keep her safe, warm and well in so many different ways.”

Eithne reposed at home in Rathvilly on Friday afternoon, 25 February. Bishop Denis Nulty couldn’t attend Eithne’s funeral, but came to the Condon family home on Friday afternoon, where family, friends and villagers were gathered to pay their last respects.

Bishop Denis led prayers for Eithne and his attendance was very special for the Condon family to have him there.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated at noon on Saturday by Mgr McEvoy, assisted by Fr Ger Ahern, PP, Baltinglass, Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea and Deacon Liam Dunne, Carlow. Canon Donal McNamara Limerick Diocese was also in attendance.

Readings at Mass were by Eithne’s daughters Mary Condon and Eithne Arthur, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by three of her grandchildren – Geraldine Condon, Nora Hodgson and Alana Hodgson. Her other grandchildren are Michael Condon and Daniel Condon.

Following Mass, Eithne was laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery, with Mgr McEvoy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

The following verse was dedicated to Eithne in the prayer leaflet from her funeral Mass:

***God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be.

So He put His around you and whispered ‘Come to me’.

With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away.

And although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís.

Eithne is survived by her children Mary, Liam and Eithne, daughter-in-law Mary Condon, sons-in-law David Hodgson and Graham Arthur, grandchildren Michael, Geraldine and Condon, Nora and Alana, sister-in-law Rose Condon and by her cousins, nieces, nephews and her large circle of friends.