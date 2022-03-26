Gaelscoil whizz kids are tops in Ireland

Gaelscoil pupils Odhran Ó Saoraí and Cara Ní Shiail, who have qualified for the national finals of the Bebras® Computing Challenge

By Suzanne Pender

TWO pupils from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuarisc put their computing skills to the test and came out tops in the country! Fourth-class pupils Cara Ní Shiail, and Odhran Ó Saoraí from fifth class have qualified for the national finals of the Bebras® Computing Challenge.

The computer whizz kids ranked in the top 50 nationwide in their respective age groups earlier in the school year, a fantastic achievement in this testing competition.

The aim of Bebras is to get students all over the world excited about computing. The challenge introduces computational thinking to students by allowing them to solve interactive tasks online. It is run in more than 60 countries and takes place every November.

Cara competed in the Castor category for children aged eight to ten years, while Odhran was in the Benjamin category for children aged ten to 12. They and their classmates are now eagerly awaiting the award ceremony, which will take place over Zoom in the coming weeks.