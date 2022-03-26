  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí make arrest after 27-year-old killed in Cork stabbing

Gardaí make arrest after 27-year-old killed in Cork stabbing

Saturday, March 26, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death in an early-hours attack in Co Cork.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí, following the attack.

A 75-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital. Gardaí said that the attack happened in a house in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man was discovered at the house in Seaview Avenue with serious stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His body remains there, and the scene is currently being preserved.

The 75-year-old man was admitted to Cork University Hospital with serious stab wounds.

The man who was arrested remains in custody in Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, 26/03/22 - 9:27am

Group from West Cork town send lorry of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saturday, 26/03/22 - 9:03am

Stormont Assembly election ‘most important in a generation’ – Jeffrey Donaldson

Saturday, 26/03/22 - 9:02am