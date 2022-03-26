Graiguecullen St Patrick’s Day parade

Friday, March 25, 2022

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Karen and Eoin Barry with their son Peter

Evan and Ella Byrne

Members of the Graiguecullen Juvenile GAA Club

St Patrick makes his way through the crowd for the start of the parade

Keelin Carney and Brody Cawley

Sisters Sophia and Saoirse Gethings

Aine, Roisin and Eoin Harte with Robbie Allen

The Killeshin Pipe Band

Rosie Mulvanny

Chloe Cleere pictured with her parents Peter and Joan

St Patricks Boys Juvenile Soccer Club

Members of the Carlow Africa Support Group

Ailish Deegan with her children Daniel and Sarah

Members of the Graiguecullen Juvenile GAA Club

Evan Byrne

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor with some of the frontline workers

Representing Ladies GAA

Matthew Lavallee

Martha and Ruth Homan

Members of the Dargan School of Irish Dancing

