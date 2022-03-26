Septic tanks Bill could help thousands of householders

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has this week brought a Bill before the Oireachtas which could help thousands of householders excluded from support for the maintenance and repair of their septic tanks.

“This is an important bill for the thousands of householders excluded from support for the maintenance and repair of their septic tanks because they did not register their septic tanks by a prescribed date,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor in the Dáil.

A registration and inspection regime was introduced in 2012 for domestic waste water treatment systems, such as septic tanks. A homeowner with a septic tank or similar system must have registered its details with their local authority and paid a registration fee by 1 February 2013.

Anyone who registered after the deadline is now discovering they are not eligible for any grant if the system is found to need remedial work.

“I had one man come to me recently saying he was facing such an enormous bill for the upgrade of his tank that he had to sell his car,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“Homeowners who need to upgrade their septic tanks are no longer means tested in ‘high status water bodies’ areas and there is no grace to those who may have inadvertently missed the registration deadline to allow them to apply for the grant, means tested or otherwise,” explained deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“The current grant levels cover 50% to 80% (income level of up to €50k) of the cost of repairing, upgrading or replacing a septic tank that failed a local authority inspection.

“Local authorities inspect septic tanks and every year roughly half of these fail, according to figures from the EPA,” she said.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: “In addition to agriculture, poorly functioning septic tanks have been found to be a main pressure on water quality. In 40 areas they were considered to be the only cause of water pollution, so this is not just a one-house one-problem, it can impact the community,” she concluded.