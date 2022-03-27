Carlow Women’s Aid awarded an extra €30k

By Suzanne Pender

ADDITIONAL funding of €30,000 has been allocated to Carlow Women’s Aid this week to help to build a more “victim-centred criminal justice system”.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding of €30,000 for Carlow Women’s Aid and €25,000 for Kilkenny Women’s Refuge Ltd, to help support victims of crime.

“Carlow Women’s Aid and Kilkenny Women’s Refuge do incredible work each and every day. By funding such outstanding organisations, we are helping to build a more victim-centred criminal justice system, where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them,” she said.

“Increasing funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims, as announced today, is also vital,” added the Carlow TD.

The €4.6m national funding announced this week is an increase of more than 20% on the previous total fund of €3.8m, which was made available in 2021.

It also builds on separate, additional funding announced last November under the ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ plan for areas of the country or categories of victims not currently fully covered by support services for victims.