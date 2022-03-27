Death of Bishop Jim Moriarty



Bishop Jim Moriarty

The death has occurred of Bishop James Moriarty Carlow/Dublin. Bishop Emeritus of Kildare & Leighlin

Peacefully, in the devoted care of Cherryfield Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown. Predeceased by his brother Aidan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Denis, sister Ann, sisters-in-law Mary, Anne and Fiona, his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, Bishop Denis Nulty, Priests, Deacons, Religious, the people of the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin and the Archdiocese of Dublin where he first ministered as a Priest and Auxiliary Bishop.

Reception into the Cathedral of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary, Carlow, on Monday evening at 7pm and reposing there until Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial follows in the cathedral grounds.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam