James Cox

Employees of P&O Ferries in Ireland are concerned about the future of their jobs, according to a workers union.

Siptu says the firms actions in the UK, to sack 800 workers and replace them with lower paid agency staff, is a cause of huge concern.

It held a protest outside P&O offices at Dublin Port yesterday in solidarity with those who were let go, while similar demonstrations also took place at ports across Britain.

Siptu industrial organiser at Dublin Port, Jim McVeigh, says staff here no longer trust the company.

“Whenever the company briefed the 800 workers about the fact they were going to be sacked, we were briefed at the same time and our members were told that their jobs are secure and there terms and conditions were secure.

“But of course they’re not stupid, and they’re not naive, are concerned about their own future no matter what the company says.”