Shortage of bungalows for the elderly

Saturday, March 26, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

A SHORTAGE of bungalow accommodation for the county’s aging population was raised at this month’s meeting of Carlow Co Council. Cllr Adrienne Wallace remarked that there is currently a shortage of bungalows to meet the needs of our aging population. She added that there is an overwhelming need for this type of accommodation for elderly and disabled people looking for a home.

“I take your point,” stated director of housing Michael Brennan. He recognised the need at the moment for one/two-bed housing and stated this was being taken into account.

