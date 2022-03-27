Tullow St Patrick’s Day parade

Bobby O’Neill
Photos: Karl McDonough
Carly Madden with Eva and Millie Dugan at the Tullow parade
Chloe, Emily, Sean and Deborah Pollard Jackson
Eilah Byrne gets her face painted
A face in the parade
A friendly wave at the Tullow parade
James Whelan, Cathal Sheehan and Adam Byrne clowning around
John Nolan, Mick O’Neill, Bridget Doran and Nicila Brennan giving out flags
Leanne Savage, Billy and Mary Browne, Grace Coelho and Bride Browne
The parade passes through the square in Tullow
Eileen, Shane, Fiach and Evie Rooney
Tadgh, Ellie and Mikie Jackman
Tullow Tae kwon do group demonstrate their skills
Some of the younger people enjoying the parade
St Patricks juveniles
Watching the parade pass by
St Anne’s girls