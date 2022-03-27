Tullow St Patrick’s Day parade

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Bobby O’Neill

Photos: Karl McDonough

Carly Madden with Eva and Millie Dugan at the Tullow parade

Chloe, Emily, Sean and Deborah Pollard Jackson

Eilah Byrne gets her face painted

A face in the parade

A friendly wave at the Tullow parade

James Whelan, Cathal Sheehan and Adam Byrne clowning around

John Nolan, Mick O’Neill, Bridget Doran and Nicila Brennan giving out flags

Leanne Savage, Billy and Mary Browne, Grace Coelho and Bride Browne

The parade passes through the square in Tullow

Eileen, Shane, Fiach and Evie Rooney

Tadgh, Ellie and Mikie Jackman

Tullow Tae kwon do group demonstrate their skills

Some of the younger people enjoying the parade

St Patricks juveniles

Watching the parade pass by

St Anne’s girls

By
