Carlow Covid vax centre closes

A CHAPTER in the pandemic ended last week with Carlow’s main vaccination centre ceasing operations for the foreseeable future.

Just under 90,000 vaccinations were administered in the centre at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and when it was formerly located at the Barrow Centre in IT Carlow between April 2021 and March of this year. The figure includes 71,515 first and second doses and 17,934 boosters

There is potential for a pop-up vaccination facility or similar service if it is necessitated. People in Co Carlow, including children between the ages of five and 15, will continue to be facilitated at the Kilkenny vaccination centre and arrangements, as appropriate, will also apply at long-term care facilities, private nursing homes, GP surgeries and pharmacies in Carlow.

The HSE thanked IT Carlow and the Woodford Dolmen Hotel for facilitating the operation of the centres.

A statement added: ‘The HSE also records appreciation of its own hard-working staff for the efficient running of the service and thanks the people of Carlow for their ongoing support for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.”

The testing centre at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow town remains in operation seven days a week.

‘In encouraging the continued take-up at all ages of the Covid-19 vaccine and booster, the HSE remains committed to supporting the vaccination roll-out in the Carlow area and to providing facilities locally when required,’ said the HSE.