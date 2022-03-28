Carlow teen’s ‘Friday Feeling’ fundraiser aims to help families of sick kids

A CARLOW teen hopes to get students across Carlow and Ireland to embrace their own ‘Friday Feeling’ in aid of a good cause.

Sixteen-year-old TY student Sarah Delaney from Ballycarney is spearheading a My Friday Feeling fundraiser for the Cliona’s Foundation charity, which provides assistance to families with sick children for their non-medical expenses.

My Friday Feeling will take place on 29 April and will include a no uniform day, while schools and TY classes are asked to organise a fun event to put a smile on faces, like a teachers v students game for example.

The day will raise funds to provide families with financial assistance directly to parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs across the country. Cliona’s Foundation has helped over 900 families to date across every county in Ireland.

Speaking of Cliona’s Foundation, Sarah said: “I think what they do is incredible. There is no other charity like them. They have helped families in every county in Ireland and the schools will be able to help families in their communities.”

Sarah has signed up her own school, Presentation College, Carlow, while she will also contact every secondary school in Ireland to get on board. Schools can register with [email protected] or through www.clionas.ie/schools.

The Delaney family have a long association with Cliona’s Foundation. Sarah’s sister Keeva wrote a best-selling children’s book, ***The Dolls’ Complaints***, in aid of the charity, while the family continue to support it, too.