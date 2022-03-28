Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patricia McGrath (née Dermody)

58 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Nan McGrath, Kilree Street, her sister Margaret, brothers Michael, Pat and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her partner Patrice, sons Justin, Michael, Adam and Oisin, her sister Marie, brothers Ollie, John and Murt, sisters-in-law, her sons partners, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patricia’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home today, Monday, from 5pm to 8pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian’s Cemetery, Leighlinbridge.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Mick McGuinn

143 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully on Sunday 27 March,2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved father of Michael and adored grandfather of Lar and Caylem,

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, grandchildren, his former wife Geraldine, brothers Christy, Bernard and Derek, sisters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers-in-law Anthony Doyle and Patrick Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack st from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Mick’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Those who would like to leave a message for Mick’s family, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

All those attending Mick’s funeral are asked to please wear face coverings and to sanitise your hands on arrival.