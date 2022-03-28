Dublin Bus to hire 450 drivers in largest ever recruitment drive

Dublin Bus is set to hire 450 drivers in what will be the transport services’ largest ever recruitment drive.

As well has hundreds of drivers, the company is also looking to recruit 50 mechanics and engineering operatives.

The recruitment drive comes as Dublin Bus expects to introduce an additional 330 buses by 2027 in response to an anticipated rise in demand for services and to support the delivery of Bus Connects.

In a bid to hire new workers, Dublin Bus will be holding a recruitment day on April 2nd in its Technical Training School at the Broadstone Depot, Dublin 7.

Those employed by the company will receive an average salary of €42,000 annually as well as a mentoring programme to help career progression, and paid maternity and paternity for all employees including same-sex couples.

Gym access, a subsidised GP medical scheme and employee assistance scheme with free counselling sessions, access to an education support scheme for those going to third level study, and free bus travel are other perks that come with the job.

In 2021, Dublin Bus topped the list of Irish companies in the Ireland’s 150 Best Employers Guide.

The company currently employs 3,700 people including over 2,700 bus drivers and 500 engineering employees, representing 73 different countries.