  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 42, charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Co Cork

Man, 42, charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Co Cork

Monday, March 28, 2022

By David Young and Dominic McGrath, PA

A man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Cork has been charged by gardai.

Shane Murphy, 27, died in the incident in a house in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, though not life-threatening, stab wounds.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for questioning in relation to the fatal stabbing and serious assault.

The accused was due to appear before Cork District Court on Monday morning.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Murphy died at the scene of the stabbing at a house in Seaview Avenue.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man in court charged with murder of brother and attempted murder of father

Monday, 28/03/22 - 1:47pm

Dublin Bus to hire 450 drivers in largest ever recruitment drive

Monday, 28/03/22 - 1:42pm

Huge increase in number of overseas passengers travelling to Ireland

Monday, 28/03/22 - 12:52pm