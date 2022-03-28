Man in court charged with murder of brother and attempted murder of father

By Cate McCurry, PA

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court in Cork charged with the murder of his younger brother and the attempted murder of his father in a double stabbing.

John Murphy, of Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, appeared before Cork District Court on Monday charged with the offences.

Shane Murphy, 27, died in the incident in a house in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Murphy died at the scene at a house in Seaview Avenue.

His father John Murphy senior, 75, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, though not life-threatening, stab wounds.

Murphy was arrested after gardai were called to the house in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was questioned over the weekend and appeared at the district court on Monday.

Murphy was also charged with two counts of producing a knife during the incident.

He was remanded in custody for a week and will in court on April 4.