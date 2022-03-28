Recycle your empties for a few pennies

By Elizabeth Lee

THE idea of returning bottles to the corner shop or supermarket in return for some money is being revived as part of a recycling initiative. The Return for Change will involve punters bringing their empty plastic bottles and cans to a mobile unit and getting some cash in return!

VOICE (Voice of Irish concern for the environment) Ireland has launched its ‘Return for change’ campaign and is now visiting areas across the country offering the public a chance to physically engage with a reverse vending machine.

Colin O’Byrne is the project manager for VOICE’s Return for change and his campaign will make a visit to Carlow this Thursday, 31 March. This is the first of a list of venues that the roadshow will be visiting throughout the country over the coming months.

“This one-day campaign in Carlow will raise awareness about how a deposit return scheme will work and how it can help reduce the problem of litter while introducing the community of Carlow to a simple positive climate action we can all take. It will also place a monetary value on valuable recyclable materials and in a world of tightened purse-strings can offer a new and exciting way for voluntary groups to fundraise,” says James Lakes, environmental patrol officer with Carlow County Council.

“It is a great start to National Spring Clean in Carlow, when hundreds of local committees will be out collecting these plastic bottles and cans from our ditches and roadsides. A deposit-and-return scheme will have a significant effect on litter in our county and will leave our areas greener and cleaner.”

Last year, as part of the Programme for Government, a commitment was made to introduce a deposit return scheme (DRS) for plastic bottles and aluminium drinking cans in Ireland.

The EU Single-Use Plastics Directive has set a legal target to collect 90% of plastic bottles by 2030 and the introduction of a deposit return scheme system was established to help to achieve this target.

The reverse vending machine will be available for use at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Thursday 31 March.