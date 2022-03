By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of an e-scooter from outside a shop on Tullow Street, Carlow on Saturday afternoon, 26 March. The Unagi scooter was taken between 3.35pm and 3.40pm, and is described as black with yellow stickers, red stripes and Romanian writing. Anyone who witnessed the theft or is offered the scooter for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.