Bishop Moriarty will be laid to rest in Carlow



Bishop Jim Moriarty

By Suzanne Pender

THE funeral Mass of Bishop Jim Moriarty takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. The bishop emeritus of Kildare and Leighlin died peacefully last Saturday in the care of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown, Dublin aged 85 years.

In a statement, Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin reflected on the sadness felt by the Church community at Bishop Moriarty’s passing.

‘On Saturday as I received the telephone call informing me of the passing of Bishop Jim Moriarty in Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home and subsequently announced his death, I felt a great sadness but also acknowledge recent months were not easy for him as his health deteriorated,’ said Bishop Nulty.

‘Bishop Jim’s episcopal motto was Sentire pro omnibus, meaning “to think and feel for all”, and he very much lived this in his ministry. The diocese of Kildare and Leighlin was delighted with his appointment, as he brought with him huge initiatives around evangelisation, faith development, vocations and youth ministry. Many of his initiatives in these areas were pioneering in the country. He is well remembered for his personal qualities of kindness, gentleness and openness to all, living out his motto,’ said Bishop Nulty.

‘All of us will remember Bishop Jim as a kind and humble pastor as we hold his family and many friends in our prayers these days,’ he added.

Bishop Moriarty was appointed bishop of Kildare and Leighlin in 2002 and held that office for almost a decade until his resignation in April 2010.

A Dublin native, he was ordained a priest in 1961 for the Archdiocese of Dublin. He served as chaplain in UCD from 1968 to 1979 and was appointed auxiliary bishop of Dublin of in 1991 alongside Cardinal Desmond Connell archbishop of Dublin and primate of all Ireland.

In June 2002, Bishop Moriarty was appointed bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and installed in a ceremony at Carlow cathedral in August 2002.

Bishop Moriarty’s decade in the diocese ended abruptly when, in November 2009, he released a public statement expressing shock at the findings of the Murphy Report, which covered the abuse crisis within the archdiocese of Dublin. Bishop Moriarty announced that he had offered his resignation, which was accepted by the pope in April 2010.

An interim period of three years lapsed before the installation in May 2013 of Bishop Denis Nulty.

Bishop Moriarty is predeceased by his brother Aidan. He is survived by his brothers Michael and Denis, sister Ann, sisters-in-law Mary, Anne and Fiona, his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, Bishop Denis Nulty, priests, deacons, religious, the people of the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin and the archdiocese of Dublin, where he first ministered as a priest and auxiliary bishop.

His funeral Mass takes place at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, in the cathedral, followed by burial in the cathedral grounds. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam.