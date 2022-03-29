Body of male cyclist found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Kerry

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a cyclist in unexplained circumstances in Co Kerry on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 10.30am a male cyclist (50s) was found unresponsive on the roadside at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and attended at the scene. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry. The local Coroner has been notified.

Results of a postmortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling between 10am and 10.40am on any local routes around Ardywanig, Milltown, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. This road is a minor road from the junction off the main Castlemaine to Firies Road (R561) at Rushen on towards Ardywanig.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.