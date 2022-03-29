Carlow man sentenced to five months

A CARLOW man received a five-month prison sentence after he was found with cocaine worth €1,000. Michael Meaney (23) of Friars Green, Tullow Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply at last Wednesday’s sitting of the local district court.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said a search was carried out at the defendant’s address on 6 October 2019. “Gardaí went upstairs and found the defendant asleep. Two small bags containing 14.3gm of cocaine valued at €1,000 were found underneath his pillow.” The court was told the defendant made no admissions. He had 49 previous convictions, including two for sale or supply and eight for drug possession.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client was aware he was at risk of custody. Mr Farrell said gardaí attended after a party had taken place in the house. “There were number of bodies in the room,” said Mr Farrell. “He did not make admissions at the time; I do not think anyone would have been fit to make admissions at the time.”

A “frequent flyer” in court in his youth, Mr Farrell said his client had not been in trouble in recent times and asked for some credit for his guilty plea.

Judge Geraldine Carthy described the offences as “quite serious” and said she had to take into account the recidivist nature of the offending. Judge Carthy imposed a five-month sentence on the sale or supply charge.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal. Bail conditions include that the defendant must sign on three times a week at Carlow Garda Station and be intoxicant-free.