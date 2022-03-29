Death notices and funeral arrangement

Patrick (Paddy) Joyce

Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. In his 97th year (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Betty, his heartbroken sons and daughters Bridget (O’Neill), Kathleen, Michael, Thomas, Pauline, Patricia (Sheehy) and Dolores (Behan), their partners Paddy, Des, Margaret, Geraldine, Des, Ned and Seamus, his 15 grandchildren, and 3great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Eileen (Tobin), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 3.oc to 9.oc and on Wednesday afternoon from 3.oc to 7.oc. Removal from his home on Thursday morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church Ballinkillen for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Hillview Nursing Home Carlow.

Mick McGuinn

143 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully on March 27th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved father of Michael and adored grandfather of Lar and Caylem,

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, grandchildren, his former wife Geraldine, brothers Christy, Bernard and Derek, sisters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers-in-law Anthony Doyle and Patrick Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack st from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Mick’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

All those attending Mick’s funeral are asked to please wear face coverings and to sanitise your hands on arrival.

Mary ATKINS

Formerly of Ardristan, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 20 March, 2022 at her home in Kensal Rise, London; beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her children, Ann, Theresa, Jenny, Pam and Sean, her grandchildren Sean, Jade, Michael, Mary Ann, Bobby and Jack, her great-grandchild Teddy, her brothers Andy, Paddy and Brian, her extended family and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Byrne McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow R93 E372, from 6pm to 8pm on Friday 1 April. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial thereafter in churchyard cemetery, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny to arrive at 3.45pm approximately.