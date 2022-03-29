Massive ring of fire engulfs huge area of Mount Leinster

Photo Adam Kavanagh Photo: Adam Kavanagh

By Suzanne Pender

FIREFIGHTERS were met by a spectacular ‘ring of fire’ on Mount Leinster last Saturday night as a giant gorse fire with a one-kilometre flame-front moved rapidly across the mountain.

“Saturday night was really the big one, a very significant fire, the biggest we’ve had in years,” Neal O’Grady, senior assistant chief fire officer, told The Nationalist.

“It had a flame front of one kilometre moving across the back of Slievebawn which, if you can imagine, is like having 100 cars in a row on fire and moving around the mountain. It’s a lot of heat and difficult to control,” he added.

Fire crews from Bagenalstown, Bunclody and Goresbridge battled the blaze right through the night for over 16 hours, finally extinguishing the gorse fire after 1pm on Sunday.

Two houses were deemed at risk by the fire service, forcing firefighters to be deployed there, while during the night forestry owned by Coillte came under increasing risk as winds changed.

“It came right up to the edge of the forest. Coillte were on the scene and at dawn called in helicopter assistance, which put buckets of water on the fire as Bagenalstown fire service mopped up on the ground … they were assisted by the Graignamanagh service by beating the gorse,” explained Mr O’Grady.

Mr O’Grady said that, thankfully, no injuries to persons or property occurred, but the damage to the environment and ecologically to the unique wildlife of Mount Leinster is significant. He confirmed that the fire service found no evidence of accidental fire at the scene and appealed to the public to observe the strict laws prohibiting burning on highlands.

“There is a history of deliberately lighting fires in the area and a culture of it,” said Mr O’Grady. He added that the law takes a very hard line on the burning of land. “I would also appeal to the public not to light barbecues, leave glass bottles behind and to use common sense in highland areas,” he added.

“There is significant threat and risk to communities from these fires, but they also tie up resources available to accident emergencies,” said Mr O’Grady.

Saturday night’s gorse fire was the largest in a number of fires experienced on Mount Leinster this week, with crews also out last Wednesday night near the Nine Stones and on Thursday night in Tomduff to deal with gorse fires.

“Crews from Bagenalstown, Bunclody and Goresbridge did a fantastic job in very arduous conditions throughout the night. It’s very hot and warm up there, and while they are trained and equipped, it is dangerous and tough. They were fantastic and are to be commended,” said Mr O’Grady.