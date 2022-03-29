What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By PA Reporter

The latest from Ukraine, including the suspected poisoning of Roman Abramovich, along with the jailing of a senior Kinahan cartel associate dominate the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times leads with plans for Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks in Turkey, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.

The Irish Examiner reports that the State is set to top up private pensions with a new auto-enrolment scheme.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the suspected poisoning of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich during Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror both feature the jailing of a senior Kinahan cartel associate for 21 years.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with a woman’s horror at finding the body of a murder victim while out walking her dog.

The papers are dominated by reports Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was poisoned at Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star say the Chelsea FC owner suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning while acting as an unofficial negotiator. The papers also carry photos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Independent and The Sun claim Mr Abramovich’s skin “peeled off” and he lost his sight for several hours in early March while meeting Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv.

The Times adds that Russian hardliners have been blamed for the suspected “chemical poisoning” of Mr Abramovich and two Ukrainian representatives. The alleged perpetrators are opposed to a peace deal with Ukraine which the billionaire is reportedly trying to broker, the paper reports.

According to The Guardian face-to-face peace talks are due to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday despite the alleged poisonings.

Elsewhere, i reports a “row” between Boris Johnson and the chancellor has gone “nuclear” over the British prime minister’s desire to construct “six or seven full-scale nuclear power stations”.

The Daily Telegraph writes that people who attended alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and the cabinet office are bracing for an initial tranche of fines from Met Police.

“Duke back on parade,” declares Metro in response to news that the disgraced Duke of York is due to make his first public appearance – at his father’s memorial service – since settling his sex abuse case.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports state pensions are set to rise by 7.4 per cent.

And the Financial Times splashes with a warning from the Bank of England chief that Britons are facing a “historic shock” to their wages because of surging energy prices.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘No evidence’ returning to strict restrictions would stop new variant spreading

Tuesday, 29/03/22 - 10:51am

Rising fuel costs drive Irish motorists towards electric vehicles – Carzone

Tuesday, 29/03/22 - 10:38am

Funeral held for Irish journalist killed in Ukraine

Tuesday, 29/03/22 - 10:15am