Bagenalstown mum on RTÉ show

By Suzanne Pender

A BAGENALSTOWN mum’s inspiring efforts to take control of her spending as she looks towards a brighter debt-free future will feature on a new RTÉ show tomorrow night.

Single parent Sally Vicary from Conway Park, Bagenalstown will appear on the first episode of the brand new RTÉ consumer series The price of everything at 7pm this Thursday night, 31 March, alongside her children Daniel (11), Tyler (6) and five-year-old Katie.

Presented by Conor Pope and Santis O’Garro, the series delves into the rising costs of living in Ireland in 2022 and each week focuses on a particular topic, from food to transport, housing to energy and how the cost of these basic necessities are rising beyond all expectations.

Sally talks to Santis about how she manages the weekly shop and makes it stretch, while making huge strides towards clearing debts of €16,000. “I started following Santis on Instagram just before Christmas and from that got in touch with the debt-free community so I could get advice and support,” Sally told The Nationalist.

“This year, then, I’ve really worked on paying my €16,000 debt by watching exactly everything that comes into the house, by doing things like meal planning and buying things only when needed, not just for the sake of buying them.”

Sally’s hard work has already paid off and in the past two months alone she’s reduced her debt by €1,600. She’s made huge strides in budgeting, planning and making things go further, while aiming to pay off her debt by an impressive €800 a month.

“It was the realisation that we’d never been on a foreign holiday, I’d never stayed in a hotel other than the night of my wedding, or gone on a spa day. Unless I was going to do something about it, no-one was going to knock on my front door and do it for me,” says Sally.

“I only shop once a week now and sit down and plan every meal for the month. Your food then also affects your ESB … it is a struggle, but it is for our future. I’m aiming for a few of the accounts to be closed by the end of June and have just one account, which I’m hoping to have cleared by the end of the summer,” Sally says confidently.

The RTÉ cameras were in Sally’s home at the end of February and she’s looking forward to watching the results this Thursday night with her children.