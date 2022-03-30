Carlow social housing list reduced by 36%

Carlow has seen 36% reduction in households on social housing waiting list in 5 years. There were 262 fewer households on social housing waiting list in Carlow compared to first annual assessment conducted in September 2016.

The county’s 2021 social housing waiting list fell 9.5% on 2020 figures

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, T.D., has today welcomed figures published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) which show a substantial reduction of 36% in the Carlow social housing waiting list since the first annual assessment was conducted in 2016.

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) shows 457 households in Carlow were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of 17 November 2021. This figure is down 48 (9.5%) from 505 households recorded on 2 November 2020. This figure also represents a total decrease of 262 (36%) households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of 17 November 2021, down 2,633 (4.3%) from 61,880 households on 2 November 2020. This figure is a reduction of 32,353 (35.3%) since 2016.