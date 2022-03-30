Carlow town welcomes 49 Ukrainian refugees

Some of the Ukrainian families that are staying in The Clink Hotel in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

ALMOST 50 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Carlow town, including 15 children, a two-month-old infant boy, two cats and a dog.

Forty-nine people arrived in Carlow on Thursday after being processed by the Irish Red Cross in Rosslare, Co Wexford. They had travelled by ferry from Cherbourg, France, with many of them taking up to four weeks to get here. The group are now living in The Clink Hotel on Dublin Street, Carlow, where they are awaiting assistance and supports from local services.

The Department of Social Protection contacted the local Intreo office on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow about their arrival and on Friday members of the office visited them to begin the process of getting social security numbers and cards in place.

They also took details about their preliminary needs and delivered bags of items such as clothing and toiletries over the weekend. Hand-tied bouquets of daffodils and other flowers were also presented to them as a welcome-to-Carlow gift.

“They really went the extra mile for us, they were so kind and the staff here in the hotel are so lovely,” Maria Matiukhina, one of the group, told The Nationalist.

Before arriving in Ireland, Maria had travelled across Europe by land with her dog Ashy. She had fled her home town, which was just 50 kilometres from the Energodar nuclear power plant, on an “evacuation train”, which was packed full of people.

Each of the refugees have harrowing stories to tell of their journeys that led them to Carlow and who and what they’ve left behind. One couple, Derek and Ruslana, spent a month moving from Ukraine to Poland, Germany, Belgium and France with their baby Zayne, who was just one month old when they fled their home. Another refugee, 13-year-old Timur, showed photos of his school, which had been destroyed in the invasion.

Now that they’ve all landed safely in Carlow, a multi-disciplinary response will be mounted to meet their needs.

An umbrella group, including the county council, the HSE and the Department of Social Protection, among others, had already met within the past few weeks to co-ordinate the local response in general and it’s now expected that those agencies will respond to the first significant number of refugees who have just arrived here.

St Catherine’s Community Services Centre in Carlow town has experience in organising settlement programmes, having co-ordinated the integration of Syrian and Rohingyan refugees in the past. Director of services Niall Morris said that his staff would meet the Ukrainian refugees within the coming days, when their needs, short and long term, would be assessed. “We’ll meet them and find out their needs and prioritise from there,” said Niall.