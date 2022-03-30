College of Music’s recent festival was the best one yet!



Carlow College of Music students of the year Eva Kavanagh and Darragh with Majella Swan director of Carlow College of Music

Senior Ensembles Naia Codinach and Emma Picovici

By Suzanne Pender

AN extraordinary display of talent coupled with terrific enthusiasm to be performing live again made Carlow College of Music’s recent music festival the best yet!

An impressive 150 performers took part in the festival held at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, with a feast of musical instruments showcased from piano to guitar, violin to French horn, cello to harp … and everything in between!

“It was our biggest music festival yet,” enthused director of Carlow College of Music Majella Swan. “We started at 9.30am and continued until a quarter to eight that evening. I think everyone was so delighted to back and able to perform; we had our biggest numbers ever performing … it was great,” she added.

The festival welcomed two adjudicators – Delia Lynch and Dorothy Conaghan – who were suitably impressed by the remarkable talent.

“They both said that the standard was so high, it was very clear that students had been practicing and there was a real buzz about being able to perform again,” said Majella.

The festival was scheduled throughout the day across the various age groups, from under-eight right up to over-18s, with the various ages split into a piano and ‘other instrument’ categories.

There were joint winners for the Carlow College of Music student of the year – Eva Kavanagh and Darragh O’Brien. This honour is awarded to the students who make a significant contribution to life at the college and both Eva and Darragh are regarded as very worthy winners of the award. Eva sings, while Darragh plays the French horn.

Winner of the McCullough Cup for emerging talent was Gabriela Kapusta, who also received first prize in 14-and-under in both violin and double bass. Gabriela’s talent and dedication is evident in her wonderful progress in recent years, having also taken up the double bass and earning a place on the National Youth Orchestra. Gabriela has also now set her sights on the tuba.

Throughout the afternoon, a very appreciative audience supported the young performers.

“We had 85-year-old Pamela Young there, who sponsored a cup in our intermediate ensemble … it was great to have her there,” said Majella.