Council is winning the war on litter pollution

By Suzanne Pender

NOVEL initiatives coupled with a positive community response are making strides in tackling the problem of litter across Co Carlow.

At the March meeting of Carlow County Council, environmental awareness officer Jannette O’Brien outlined the work of the local authority’s environmental department. Statistics show that 2021 saw a 6% increase in municipal waste in the county, with Ms O’Brien pointing to research that shows “the more a county flourishes, the more waste is created” .

The environment department works as part of a multi-disciplinary team delivering regulatory, enforcement and awareness activities in waste, litter management, water quality, air quality, climate action, biodiversity, energy and other area of environmental care.

Ms O’Brien stated that the county previously had a “serious problem” with illegal waste collectors, but this had been tackled through a public information campaign and increased awareness that waste collectors must hold a permit number. She revealed that a recent waste amnesty had diverted 1,800 mattresses from landfill, while the opportunity was also taken to “educate the general public and advise people on how to cut down on their waste”.

Initiatives like ‘Paint Smarter’, ‘Bikes for Africa’ and a community project in John Sweeney Park aimed at reclaiming a traditional dumping space for young people were all positive outcomes of this.

Ms O’Brien gave details from the National Litter Pollution Monitoring System. which indicated that cigarette-related litter accounted for 68.5% of all waste, making it by far the biggest offender when it comes to waste.

She outlined an initiative by students at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, who go on a “butt watch” every Friday through the streets of Carlow, collecting on average 4,500 butts that have been discarded every week!

Deleterious litter accounts for 3.2% of waste, with Ms O’Brien confirming that the local authority will “not be putting up any more dog waste bins”, but stated that dog waste can be bagged and placed in any bin. Ms O’Brien revealed that one tonne of dog waste is removed for Co Carlow every week.

“In general, the public is very good in Carlow; it only takes one or two people to ruin it for everyone else,” said Ms O’Brien.

Ms O’Brien highlighted a recent patrol operated by members of Carlow Municipal District, who went out to meet dog walkers and highlighted the issue, with plans to carry out similar awareness patrols in Tullow and Bagenalstown. “It’s good news overall when it comes to dog fouling on the streets of Carlow; we are doing well,” she stated.

Ms O’Brien outlined that An Taisce’s National Spring Clean runs for the month of April, with communities and individuals encouraged to register with An Taisce and carry out clean-ups in their area, while National Tree Week and the Green Schools Programme are also highly effective and supported right across the county.

There was wide praise for Jannette’s presentation and her passionate enthusiasm for the work of the environmental department.

Cllr William Paton pointed out that a recent WEE waste collection resulted in eight tonnes of waste collected in Carlow town and 17 tonnes in Tullow. “We have a long way to go when it comes to waste,” he said, adding that it was “astonishing” the amount of wrapping and paper found on fast food, “an awful lot of which ends up on our roads”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace recounted a recent situation where, while litter picking with the Clean Carlow Group on an approach road to Carlow town, they had completed one side of the road only to discover while doing the other side that more litter had been thrown out.

Cllr Arthur McDonald complimented the “huge amount of work being done in communities”, yet litter in our areas remains a problem.

“Despite the best efforts of the council and local groups and their Trojan work, it’s so depressing for everyone involved to see it. Ninety-nine percent of the county is very responsible; it’s just a small few who don’t care,” said cllr McDonald.

Cllr John McDonald stated that Carlow GAA has organised a clean-up on the Easter weekend and he’d “encourage everyone to get out and help” from the Friday to the Sunday.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that in terms of dog fouling “the vast majority” of dog owners adhere to the rules”. She encouraged the council to “look at the stick as well as the carrot”, in terms of its approach to tackling the issue.

Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that in some cases people were “too posh to push” when it comes to fitting waste into the dog waste bins and encouraged them to push the waste down into the bin.